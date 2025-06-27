Morning Mix Extra: Kent District Library's teen graphic novel contest

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

In addition to offering resources across West Michigan that go beyond books, the Kent District Library offers multiple programs and activities across all age levels, ensuring that everyone has access to literacy while making it fun in the process.

This summer, KDL is holding a teen graphic novel contest as part of their Write Michigan event series. It is open to teens ages 11 to 17 at the time of entry submission who are also residing in or attending school in Kent County.

Contestants are instructed to create a comic book or graphic novel at a maximum length of eight pages including the cover page. Only one entry per person is allowed and must be the creative and original work of the author and illustrator.

The contest is open from July 1 to August 31, with winners announced in October. A special award ceremony will take place Saturday, November 22 at the Cascade Township KDL Branch.

The first prize winner will receive a $100 Meijer gift card, and four runner ups will receive a $50 Meijer gift card.

KDL librarian Madelyn Besaw visited the Morning Mix to share more details about this exciting summer opportunity.

Visit this website link for further contest rules.

