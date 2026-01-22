Morning Mix Extra: Kent Career Tech Center prepares young professionals

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

In recent years, more teenagers are opting out of a four-year college experience for higher education experiences through trade programs offering internships, apprenticeships, certifications, and college credit.

Kent Career Tech Center, located at 655 East Beltline NE, offers over 25 career-directed programs for high school juniors and seniors from all West Michigan schools, whether students are in public, private, charter, or homeschooling enviornments. With around 2,500 students attending the Tech Center, these young scholars are enrolled in programs ranging to hospitality, healthcare, engineering, welding, criminal justice, auto tech, cyber security, and more.

There is also a KCTC Alumni Network, connecting alums all over West Michigan and beyond.

The Tech Center is holding an Open House with alumni meet and greet in the auditorium of the main building on February 4 and 5 from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. on both days. Interested parents and students can tour the facility and meet instructors, current students, and alumni. The open house is free to attend.

Visit thetechcenter.org for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok