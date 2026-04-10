Morning Mix Extra: Coonen Law helps families navigate estate planning

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End-of-life planning is never easy for families, from medical decisions to a loved one's estate. In the unlikely event of a situation arising that leaves a loved one incapacitated and unable to make their own decisions regarding their estate at a "premature" age, navigating the legalities can provide an additional layer of stress. It can be even more stressful where there is no plan in place or a plan has been forgotten for many years with outdated information, leaving other family members or beneficiaries unsure about which next steps to take.

The staff at Coonen Law handle estate planning differently than other lawyers. The typical system is designed to benefit families preparing for end-of-life stages, and while it is important, growing families have their own needs, from refinancing a home, growing children and changing guardianship, to even changing laws that surround estate planning. All families regardless of which stage of life they are in deserve to have the best decisions in place before the mess happens.

Founding attorney Rose A. Coonen visited the Morning Mix to share more about the services Coonen Law provides, including the importance of navigating digital assets and document accessibility as well as the importance of reviewing beneficiaries.

Visit coonen-law.com for more information and to schedule a consultation.

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