Morning Mix Class Act Winner: Mitch Piersma

The Fox 17 Morning Mix's Class Act promotion is a yearlong partnership with Biggby Coffee with the aim of putting the focus on our amazing local teachers.

Our Class Act winner for October is Mitch Piersma, band teacher at Otsego Middle School!

Mitch was nominated by Brian Marks, who wrote: "His music performance and teaching skill and his caring of students has translated into one of the best Marching Band and Music Performance schools in West Michigan."

Watch the video above to see the impact Mitch has made on his students. In addition, he has been awarded a $500 check as a way of saying "thank you" for being such a Class Act from the Morning Mix and Biggby Coffee!

Watch this month's video and nominate a teacher you know!

Congratulations, Mitch! Thank you for being a Class Act!