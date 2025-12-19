Morning Mix Class Act Winner: Jenni Sewell

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix's Class Act promotion has been a yearlong partnership with Biggby Coffee with the aim of putting the focus on our amazing local teachers.

Our Class Act winner for December is Jenni Sewell, fourth grade teacher at Cedar View Elementary.

Jenni was nominated by Stacie Carr, who wrote: "Jenni Sewell is a teacher you never forget. She has contagious positivity and never-ending ideas for helping her students through 4th grade. She finds time to spend with each student and makes them individually feel important. She is quick to focus on all things good and hold students responsible. In her classroom, which is an outdoor theme, every child can find a place to do their best learning and grow to their highest potential. My daughter (who wanted to be the nominator) grew SO MUCH academically and personally while in Mrs. Sewell's class, and we are incredibly grateful."

Watch the video above to see the impact Jenni has made on her students. In addition, she has been awarded a $500 check as a way of saying "thank you" for being such a Class Act from the Morning Mix and Biggby Coffee!

Congratulations, Jenni! Thank you for being a Class Act!