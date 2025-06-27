Morning Mix Class Act Winner: Dana Omness

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix's Class Act promotion is a yearlong partnership with Biggby Coffee with the aim of putting the focus on our amazing local teachers.

June's winner is Dana Omness, a Science teacher at Wayland Union Middle School.

Dana enjoys teaching because of the new opportunities each day brings. She credits her almost 30-year career at Wayland Union to her own students: she learns from them just as much as they learn from her. Dana also enjoys teaching science because of the subject's material and how it can invoke curiosity and creativity in students.

Dana was nominated by her sister, Tracy Daniel.

Tracy says, "Dana has positively impacted her Wayland community in countless ways: as a conference presenter, science board representative, grant writer and recipient, volleyball coach, tennis coach, student award recipient, talent together college prep mentor teacher and a science enthusiast inspiring 1000s of Wayland middle schoolers with her passion and love of science!"

In addition, Dana has been awarded a $500 check to use in her classroom from the Morning Mix and Biggby Coffee!

Congratulations, Dana! Thank you for being a Class Act!