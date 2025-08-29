Morning Mix Class Act Winner: Sheri Hoving

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix's Class Act promotion is a yearlong partnership with Biggby Coffee with the aim of putting the focus on our amazing local teachers.

Our Class Act winner for August is Sheri Hoving, East Kentwood High School's physical education teacher and student council advisor.

She is about to start her 26th year in teaching, and first majored in athletic coaching before pivoting to teaching.

Parent Molly Ward has had her four children in Sheri's class, and notes that East Kentwood High School students are known to adjust their academic schedule to have Sheri as their teacher.

Sheri continues to be part of former students lives, keeping in contact after graduation - sharing and celebrating her former students' life milestones.

One of those former students, Brittany Haulk, credits Sheri's mentorship leading her to become a teacher herself.

Sheri was nominated by Jen Walli, who wrote: "Sheri is the epitome of school spirit. She has been in charge of our student council for around two decades. She is also one of our weight training instructors and encourages students that they can accomplish great things in and out of the weight room. Between student council events and athletic events, she practically lives at school. She is also a diehard Detroit sports fan."

We got to speak with Sheri, Molly, Brittany, and current student Neija Duric to celebrate Ms. Hoving! In addition, Sheri has been awarded a $500 check to use in her classroom from the Morning Mix and Biggby Coffee!

