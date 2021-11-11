Morning Buzz: November 11

1. Today is Veterans Day, where across the nation we're giving thanks to everyone who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for the holiday, marking when World War I officially neded.

Among other celebrations this year, the tomb of the unknown soldier, located in Virginia's Arlington National Cemetery, will be open to the public to lay flowers and approach the tomb for the first time in 96 years.

2. A pretty awesome nod to our Veterans is happening by the City of Grand Rapids. It's the start of a four-day event where the city will be covered in lights.

Now through Sunday, the city is lighting up the Blue Bridge along with other city landmarks in red, white, and blue.

People are encouraged to decorate their yards, windows, and light up their homes as well.

The United Veterans Council of Kent County will also host a flag lowering ceremony at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, in lieu of the annual city-sponsored parade, which starts at 1 p.m.

3. The Muskegon Museum of Art's Festival of Wreaths takes the holiday spirit outside and around downtown with a festive wreath walk from November 24 through December 5.

The wreaths, which will be displayed in the windows of downtown businesses and at the Muskegon Museum of Art, are created by local designers, artists, and area businesses.

A festival of wreaths walking guide will be available through QR codes placed around downtown Muskegon or at the Muskegon Museum of Art beginning November 24.

4. Bell's Brewery is being sold, but the beer isn't going anywhere. Bell's Brewery announced it has been sold to an Australian company and will soon be merging with New Belgium Brewing.

Bell's Brewery has been a part of West Michigan for around 36 years. While owner Larry Bells says he's stepping back from the beer business and into retirement, his breweries are staying put. The sale is expected to close within the coming months.

Bell's says its beer lovers will not see any changes to the current beers which are distributed over 40 states. Plus, Oberon Day 2022 is still on the calendar.

5. A big congratulations this morning to the Rockford High School Marching Band! The Marching Band will be performing in the 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena.

Marching band director Evan Bahm made the announcement last night.

Rockford just won the state championship in Flight One at the Michigan Competing Band Association State Finals.