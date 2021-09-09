Morning Buzz: September 9

1. Amazon is expanding in West Michigan, including two new sites coming to the greater Grand Rapids area.

The company plans to open a sort center and a delivery station in Gaines Township over the next two years.

It also recently opened three new delivery stations, including one in Walker.

Amazon is also building another fulfillment center next year in Delta Township, they'll be its first in mid-Michigan.

The company plans to add more than 1,500 jobs by the end of the year inside their recently launched facilities.

2. Exciting things are coming to Kalamazoo! Construction is officially underway at the Radisson Plaza Hotel and Suites in downtown Kalamazoo.

Several spaces there will be renovated including the lobby and atrium guest rooms and hallways. The hotel is also adding a new restaurant, Brick & Brine.

It's expected to open in January, while construction should wrap up early next fall.

3. Travelers at Ford Airport are getting a couple of special visitors this week.

West Michigan Therapy Dogs had a crew out to help ease the stress for passengers. Bear and Tucker both walked the terminals greeting guests on Wednesday.

It's the group's second time back in the airport since COVID restrictions kept them away.

The group is at the airport twice a month and will be back at the end of September.

4. A moving tribute to children battling cancer. There was a special edition of Project Night Lights taking place in downtown Grand Rapids.

The light show is a display of support between local first responders and kids at DeVos Children's Hospital. They've hosted several different themes in the past, but last night the lights were going gold in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Dozens of people showed up including community members and local cheerleaders. The lights represent hope, encouragement, and the push to keep fighting.

5. Panera Bread's latest menu item is bringing two fan favorites into one delicious sandwich. It's now cooking up grilled mac and cheese sandwiches.

The savory item features Panera Bread's iconic mac and cheese using fontina and mozzarella, layered with parmesan crisps and stuck between two toasted pieces of miche bread.

It's now available to try at all their locations.