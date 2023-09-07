Morning Buzz: September 7

1. A local West Michigan company is a finalist for the Toy Industry Association "Toy Of The Year".

Storytastic created the Razor Deck. Each deck features a slick design with easy-to-see numbers and suit icons and even has details like one-eyed jacks. Plus, they're made from eco-friendly material and are waterproof as well. Razor Decks are packaged in a telescoping two-piece carry case, so you can take them on the go.

Voting ends Friday so make sure to cast your vote at toyawards.org under "Specialty Toy".

2. From the historically curious to the visually offbeat, the Muskegon Museum of Art is excited for you to check out their newest exhibition, "Oddities and Delights".

Opening on September 14, "Oddities and Delights" showcases the strange and fantastical artwork from the MMA's permanent collection usually tucked away in storage or brought out for special occasions.

You'll be able to see a two-headed bronze deer, a glass cheeseburger and fries, a life mask of Abraham Lincoln, and many more oddly delightful and quirky works of art.

The exhibit will run until February 25.

3. Paint and smash pumpkins on Friday the 13th at the Muskegon Museum of History and Science.

You'll get to paint pumpkins, enjoy pumpkin-themed activities, and even fling pumpkins during the 'Smashing Pumpkins' Friday Family Fun Night on October 13 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

So make sure to get the date on your calendar now and learn more by going to lakeshoremuseum.org.

4. The Grand Valley American Indian Lodge is hosting the 62nd annual Traditional Pow Wow.

The event runs September 9 and 10 at Riverside Park.

The Pow Wow showcases American Indian dances, crafts, music, and food, and everyone is welcome to participate.

It's free admission and parking as well.

5. John Ball Zoo will release monarch butterflies into the wild as part of a wildlife conservation celebration on Saturday.

Butterfly releases will take place at 11 a.m., noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

Also, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be fun, family-friendly activities and opportunities to learn about monarch butterflies and how pollinators help support our natural environment.

Monarch Day will also feature live music from 4 to 6. Tickets are available online at jbzoo.orgor at the zoo.