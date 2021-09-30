Morning Buzz: September 30

1. Spectrum Health and Mary Free Bed are signing a new agreement to better serve young patients.

The two hospitals have been working together for years, and this expanded partnership helps them build on inpatient rehabilitation services.

The agreement creates a new Pediatric Ventilator PRogram and Telehealth Service that helped the young girl, Lyli Shults, recover from surgery.

Staff at both hospitals will also be working together to enhance services for patients.

2, John Ball Zoo is looking to build a large-scale aquarium in either Muskegon or Kent Counties. Earlier this week, Muskegon County commissioners unanimously approved a feasibility study to examine potential locations.

The city is setting aside 75,000 on the study, splitting the total cost between Kent County and the John Ball Zoo.

It's still too early to say where the new aquarium may be built, but the shores of Muskegon Lake is one possible location.

The John Ball Zoo would invest $150 million in the facility, which could result in a $100 million impact on regional economies. The study is expected to take one year to complete.

3. Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore is hosting a Family Fun Day at John Ball Zoo on Saturday, October 2 from 11 to 4.

It's open to the public, not just Girl Scouts and their families.

So come enjoy the zoo and activities like scavenger hunts and learning about endangered species all provided by the organization.

4. A Grand Rapids Theater, built in the 1930s, is getting a new life on the city's south end.

The former 4-star theater sat vacant for over a decade before being purchased by its most recent owner, Marcus Ringnalda in 2017.

He enlisted some help in bringing the building back to life. He partnered with the Burton Heights Business Association and the city's Corridor Improvement Authority, paying neighborhood kids to help out with the theater's clean-up.

The goal is to have the historic building open and operational by 2023.

5. McDonald's fall favorite menu item is back for a limited time. The fast-food chain is hopping on the pumpkin-flavored bandwagon and bringing back its fan-favorite Pumpkin and Creme Pie.

The tasty treat features pumpkin pie filling, cream cheese-based vanilla filling, and of course McDonald's iconic flaky pie crust.

Like all good things, the Pumpkin and Creme Pie aren't here to last, so get them while they're hot! Fans can find this item on participating menus for about $1.19.