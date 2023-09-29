Morning Buzz: September 29

1. Skeletons are moving into Grand Haven! A brand-new event called Bones About Town features more than 150 5-foot decorated skeletons all over downtown getting everyone ready for Halloween.

While some displays are already up, the event will be in full swing by Sunday and run through the Fall Festival on October 28. The public is encouraged to vote for their favorites in originality, funniest and scariest.

There are ballots at each participating business. Check out their Facebook page for more information.

2. Grand Rapids Ballet begins its 2023 season the weekend of October 6.

The ballet's first performance of the season is Contemporary Visions at Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

Four stand-alone works from four creators will come together to create one show.

The ballet will also offer free family matinee performances that introduce professional ballet with low-sensory accommodations.

Tickets are free for this curated performance and can be reserved through the ballet's website.

3. The Grand Rapids Film Festival kicks off tonight with a free party at Muse from 6 to 9 p.m.

There will be a panel of filmmakers who will be discussing their work. Also returning this year is the festival's 24-hour film challenge where contestants will be required to shoot, write, edit, and submit a one-minute-long film in a single day.

Since 2009, the festival has highlighted the works of local and regional filmmakers and allowed moviegoers to watch and enjoy their work.

To learn more about the film festival's events and workshops go to grandrapidsfilmfestival.com.

4. Celtic Woman is coming back to Grand Rapids in celebration of the group's 20th anniversary.

The Irish ensemble is scheduled to perform at Devos Performance Hall on April 9.

You can look forward to traditional and contemporary Irish music that reflects the country's spirit and heritage.

Founded in 2005, Celtic Woman became a worldwide phenomenon with their angelic vocals and world-class instrumental skills. The group has garnered multiple awards since its inception and has sold millions of albums and DVDs.

Tickets just went on sale this morning at devosperformancehall.com.

5. The wildly popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck continues its 2023 tour with a stop in Grand Rapids on Saturday.

For one day only it'll be at Woodland Mall near the Cheesecake Factory and theater from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can look forward to all the exclusive goodies, limited-edition collectibles, and maybe a new hoodie.

Reminder, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit and debit card payments, no cash.