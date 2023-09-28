Morning Buzz: September 28

1. Ever wonder if the medicine or supplements you take are helping you? Gilda's Club is hoping to answer that by hosting its 26th annual Year in Medicine from A To Z. Dr. Mark Moyad will cover the latest research both positive and not so positive on topics including aspirin, cancer vaccines, diets, exercise, fish oil, hot flashes, and other. It's on Monday, October 2 at 6 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Club House on Bridge Street - it's free and open to all. Learn more at gildasclubgr.org.

2. Get ready to raise your glasses and savor the best brews that Beer City, USA offers. "Brews on the Calder" Beer Festival is back. It's taking place this Saturday at Calder Plaza from 3 to 8 p.m. This year's festival promises an unforgettable experience of craft beer, live music, delectable bites, and a celebration of the thriving brewing community.

3. Fans of Valley Field is hosting a chili cook-off on Saturday at the Historic Sullivan Field. It runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. but tasting begins at 2:30 p.m. and includes two categories: traditional red chili and homestyle chili. It's $5 to get in, and if you want a wristband for unlimited chili, it will cost you $15. There will also be live music starting after noon. All proceeds from the event go towards restoring the ballpark. Learn more at ballparkchili.com.

4. Versona is set to be the newest addition to Woodland Mall. The women's retailer will take over a 37,000-square-foot storefront in the Von Maur wing of the building. Versona- over 100 store locations throughout the U.S.- is known for its trendy clothing, shoes, and various gifts. Shoppers can be a part of the store's grand opening on September 28, where they can enter for a chance to win one $250 gift card and a styling appointment or 10 $50 gift cards to the store.

5. Brides-to-be, grab your friends, family maybe even the groom and start planning your big day. The 19th annual Fall Bridal Show of West Michigan is October 15 at Devos Place. The Sunday show will feature more than one hundred wedding-focused businesses offering products, services, samples, and a runway fashion show. Pre-register online for a chance to win over $5,000 in prizes. Winners will be announced at the end of the 3 p.m. fashion show. Learn more at kohlerexpo.com.