Morning Buzz: September 25

1. She left us just five years ago, but Aretha Franklin remains one of the most influential singers of all time. West Michigan Symphony will present a concert tribute to the Queen of Soul on September 29 at 7:30 p.m. at The Frauenthal Center. Performances will include "Respect," "A Natural Woman," "Chain Of Fools," "Think" and "Amazing Grace". Tickets start at $19 for adults and $10 for students and you can grab them at their website.

2. Grand Rapids Parks celebrating a new mural at Mary Waters Basketball Court. The artwork was designed by local artist Edgar Hernandez- with support from the Lions And Rabbits Center For The Arts -- and volunteers with the Calvin College Street Fest. According to the parks department, the interpretation is loosely based on Purépecha, an ancient civilization that settled in the Sierra Madre Mountains in Mexico more than 1,000 years ago. That region is now known as Michoacan, which is where the artist's family is from.

3. Lace up your running shoes. Holland Hospital invites you to participate in their School Nurse Fun Run at Holland West Elementary School on Thursday, September 28. This non-competitive event includes a 5k run route and a 1.5-mile walk route and benefits the hospital's school nurse program. For those who can't make it, there's a virtual option too. Register and learn more at hollandhospital.org/schoolnurserun.

4. Be a part of Downtown Holland's Holiday Parade Of Lights. Local businesses, corporations, schools, non-profit organizations, churches, and families are all encouraged to participate. The main requirement for participation in the procession is to be decorated from top to bottom with holiday lights; the more, the merrier. The event is happening on Tuesday, November 28 at 6:30 p.m. To enter just complete the online application found at downtownholland.com. Parade spots are filled on a first come, first served basis so if you're interested apply soon.

5. If you have a sweet tooth and are a team player, then Hudsonville Ice Cream might be the perfect place to work. They're hosting a job fair on September 30 from 8 to 10 a.m. at their newly constructed headquarters in Holland.During that time, you can learn more about open positions, network with Hudsonville team members, and receive a complimentary package of ice cream upon filling out an application. In addition, you'll have the chance to win free ice cream for a year. They're looking to fill 20 positions with hourly wages starting at $22. Learn more at hudsonvilleicecream.com.