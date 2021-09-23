Morning Buzz: September 23

1. The i understand drive-thru is back at the Celebration Cinema North from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The ticket will include a movie voucher valid for any movie at any Celebration Cinema, popcorn, and beverage voucher, a chance to win a "Dear Evan Hansen" prize package from Broadway GR, and a chance to say "hi" to Todd and Leigh Ann from the Fox 17 Morning Mix.

2. The Lakeshore Museum Center is opening a new exhibit to honor the area's Jewish community.

L'Dor V'Dor opens September 30 and shows the impact the Jewish Community has made since first moving to the area in the late 1800s.

Admission is free for museum members and Muskegon County residents, and $5 for non-residents.

For more information on the exhibit, just head to lakeshoremuseum.org.

3. The Hello Kitty Care Truck is rolling into Grand Rapids this weekend.

It'll be at Woodland Mall on September 25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the food court entrance near JC Penney.

the truck has been traveling across the U.S. since 2014 offering different sweets and treats like macrons, cookies, and cakes. Fans of the brand can also purchase merchandise like shirts, sprinkle mugs, and thermal bottles.

4. When you think of Michigan State University, it's not really an awesome collection of cookbooks that comes to mind.

Marilyn and Shiela Brass from Cambridge Massachusetts- nicknamed the Brass Sisters- had a PBS show called "Food Flirts." For 40 years they collected all kinds of old cookbooks from estate sales, flea markets, and anywhere sales were happening.

When they reached out to MSU to see if the library would like to purchase their collection of cookbooks, the university staff couldn't resist. The school got 6500 items from the sisters, 100 of which were one-of-a-kind, handwritten pieces of culinary history.

The rare collection is a glimpse into the history of the average American kitchen and the women who worked in them. The Brass Sisters say they were honored to have been the stewards of these recipes for years, and are pleased MSU will continue to preserve the historic recipes.

5. With the cold, wet weather Michigan has been having, it's time to fire up the oven and bake a pot pie for National Great American Pot Pie Day.

The dish is an American version of European meat pies and usually contains some type of protein, a variety of veggies, and a creamy gravy all inside a golden brown pastry crust.

Celebrate by enjoying a nice warm pot pie at a restaurant or from scratch or frozen at home.