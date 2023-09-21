Morning Buzz: September 21

1. Ten of Michigan’s public universities are extending an offer of guaranteed admission to any in-state applicant with a 3.0 grade point average. It's all part of the Michigan Assured Admission Pact. All the institutions will work together to promote the initiative to high school students, parents, secondary school partners, and college access organizations throughout the state. Ferris State is the only public university in West Michigan participating in the program. You can learn more at map.org.

2. U.S. News and World Report released its 2024 Best Colleges guidebook rankings. Calvin University ranks fourth overall in the Midwest Regional Universities category. The university is also considered among the best when it comes to undergraduate teaching, merit-based aid awarding, international student enrollment, and first-year retention. The report, which helps prospective students, and their families evaluate colleges and universities bases their rankings on 19 which include such things as first-year retention rates, graduation rates, strength of faculty, and graduate indebtedness.

3. Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts is hosting a mixer this week that coincides with ArtPrize. It's all to benefit the work that makes public art possible in Grand Rapids. The event is this Friday at the University Center in Grand Rapids. A $75 ticket gets you cocktails, music, and the works of local artists Josh Bradley, Jackson Wrede, and Calli Salazar. Enjoy gorgeous views of downtown, before heading out to explore ArtPrize's Top 25 which are announced that night. To get your tickets or more info about the great work this organization does, head to www.lionsandrabbits.com.

4. Non-profit Boston Square needs your help in naming a new community hub facility. The new space is currently under construction. They're asking that your suggestions capture the essence of at least one of the core values which include legacy, historical roots, fellowship, family, community, and opportunity. The deadline is October 13. Just head to bostonsquaregr.org. The winning name will be revealed at the annual Christmas tree lighting event on December 2.

5. Accacio books! Dozens of students at Kent Hills Elementary got a copy of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone from Scholastic. It's all part of our "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign with our parent company the Scripps Howard Fund. Scholastic is a big part of what we're doing. For every $6 raised, one student can choose one book at their book fair in the spring and build their library at home. In addition to all 3rd through 5th grade students getting a book, the library got an entire box set, so all those students can continue their journey through Hogwarts with Harry, Hermione, Ron, and the rest of the young witches and wizards.Kent Hills is one of two elementary schools in the Grand Rapids Public School District to get the Harry Potter donation. If you would like to help support the "If You Give A Child A Book Campaign" $6 buys one book for one student at their book fair. Text WXMI to 50155, or simply head to our website to learn more.