Morning Buzz: September 21

1. The annual Pulaski Days Celebration is returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year.

Each year Polish Halls and Clubs open their doors to highlight their culture and traditions. Events include a dance on October 1, a kielbasa eating contest on October 5 and a parade on October 8.

For the full line-up of events and to see which clubs are participating, head to pulaskidays.org.

2. Engaged couples can check out vendors for everything from flowers to catering to entertainment at this weekend's bridal show in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Fall Bridal Show of West Michigan runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at DeVos Place Convention Center.

A bridal fashion show is scheduled for 2 p.m. and you can register for door prizes too.

Tickets cost $10 each and can be purchased at kohlerexpo.com.

3. Here's your chance to stock up on baby gear. GR Moms is getting ready for their fall semi-annual sale.

It's on September 30 and October 1 at Woodhaven Reformed Church in Byron Center.

There'll be clothing, pack-n-plays, blankets, shoes, and toys.

To learn more you can check out their event page on Facebook or visit grmoms.org.

4. A sweet moment for NICU staff at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital this past weekend.

They got to reconnect with NICU graduates at a special reunion. Families from all across Michigan wore their best luau attire for Saturday's event.

There were all sorts of activities including fishing, magic shows, and bounce houses. Plus a special visit from West Michigan Therapy Dogs.

5. A sweet gesture every morning from the special education class at Hamilton Middle School.

The students deliver morning drinks to their teachers. They receive daily orders from staff members and then they go to work filling them. Some request black coffee, while others want cream and sugar, tea, or hot chocolate.

After the orders are all made, the students load up their carts and begin delivering the beverages to the teachers and staff members. Their teacher Mrs. Sales says the coffee delivery has become a pivotal part of her class as it helps her students with critical life skills.