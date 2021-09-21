Morning Buzz: September 21

1. After taking a year off, Oktoberfest Grand Rapids is back.

It's being held at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids on September 24 and 25 with real German beer, games, and the 2nd annual Dachshund Dash.

This year, they've partnered with Hearts of Hope Dog Rescue, which will receive a portion of the proceeds and will have dogs available for adoption at the event.

Check out their Facebook page for more details.

2. First lady, Dr. Jill Biden is visiting the east side of the state this week.

Doctor Biden will be in Royal Oak on Friday joining the U.S. Secretary of Education, and Congressman Andy Levin at Oakland Community College, to close out the education department's Return to School Road Trip.

The first lady will also deliver remarks about the president's Build Back Better Agenda, which aims to transform our nation's education system.

No word yet on what time she'll be speaking.

3. The Detroit Lions are still struggling to pull off a win. They faced off against the Packers on Monday night in Green Bay.

The Lions scored the first touchdown, but the Packers quickly tied up the score. Green Bay went on to win 35-17.

The Lions will head back to Detroit to play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

4. Who's ready for an upgrade? Apple says iOS 15 is loaded with new features to help people focus, connect with others on FaceTime, even keeping track of medical records.

FaceTime changes include group mode, and allow people to listen to music or stream movies or shows during a call.

The health app now also supports vaccine status and test results.