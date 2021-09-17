Morning Buzz: September 17

1. The Heart of West Michigan United Way is hosting its Day of Caring today.

People from local companies will complete volunteer projects that are focused on meeting various local needs.

Projects include meal prep for Meals on Wheels, harvesting native seeds at Kent County Parks, and completing landscaping projects at Boys and Girls Clubs.

The annual Day of Caring has been a staple in the community for over 20 years, allowing nonprofits to complete projects that they may not otherwise have the time or staff to do.

2. Some of the biggest kids aren't so little, and they like to have fun!

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is hoping to attract more than just kids, it's offering free admission for anyone ages 65 and up.

The deal started Thursday and runs through the end of October in partnership with AARP.

A grandparent membership is also $10 off during that time.

3. It isn't Christmas without the Griswolds. Chevy Chase, Clark Griswold himself, is coming to Michigan for a special live screening of the classic.

It'll be at the Masonic Temple in Detroit on Thursday, December 9. A Q&A with the audience will be held after the movie.

General seating tickets will go on sale at noon today at axs.com.

4. Perhaps it will be a real tree for you this year? Supply chain disruptions are forcing some retailers to raise the price of artificial trees by 20-25 percent.

There are even warnings that trees could fly off the shelves because deliveries from overseas companies have been hit by congestion.

Some fake Christmas trees already decked with lights are selling for almost $1,000.

5. The Museum of Pinball, which says it has the world's largest collection of pinball machines, is closing its doors.

Like many businesses, it's crumbling under the weight of the pandemic.

The museum is auctioning off its illustrious collection of rare or unusual pinball machines and arcade games, around 1,700 to be exact.

For now, more than 750 of them have been sold. The rest will be available at a weekend-long auction later this month.