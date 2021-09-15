Morning Buzz: September 15

1. Lowell High School and Aquinas College Alum, Kaleb Ort, is making his Major LEague Baseball Dreams come true this week.

In the Boston Red Sox game against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night, Ort faced three batters and gave up a hit, a walk, and also recorded an out.

The 29-year-old who went undrafted out of Aquinas has spent the past five years pitching in the minors with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

2. John Ball Zoo is the first zoo in the world to receive gold certification under the "Sustainable Sites Initiative" for its Meerkat Exhibit.

The site's rating system is similar to LEED Certification. It looks at landscaping, design, construction, and maintenance, along with spaces that demonstrate a high level of environmental and social sustainability.

John Ball Zoo, for example, uses fewer resources by using recycled content, and regionally sourced supplies and materials.

3. Seniors and caregivers are invited to a free event at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

The West Michigan Senior Expo will have more than 50 organizations that specialize in assistance and care for seniors in West Michigan including assisted living, Alzheimer's information, home care, veterans benefits, mobility solutions, Medicare, and more.

There will also be a variety of free health screenings, plus prizes and giveaways. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

4. What's the new shortage? Florists and distributors say it's flowers.

The decrease in product could be due to multiple factors including the nationwide labor shortage, increased demand, and rescheduled weddings.

The pandemic reportedly caused many farms to lay off workers, just as more and more people looked to bouquets of fresh flowers to liven up their homes during the lockdown and this demand has only grown.

Retailers expect to feel the effects of this shortage for years. According to reports, customers could see a 20 to 30 percent price increase because of it.

5. Own a piece of the Mighty Mac! The Mackinac Bridge Authority is auctioning off vintage steel deck grating which used to help cars get from one side of the state to the other.

The pieces are about 5.5 feet wide by 38 feet long, weighing about two tons.

Right now, five pieces are up for grabs. The auction closes in just under two weeks.