Morning Buzz: September 13

1. September is Hunger Action Month and in honor of that the Blue Bridge is turning orange.

At least 1 in 9 people in West Michigan is food insecure, meaning they lack consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. Feeding America West Michigan wants to inspire conversation and get more people involved in ending hunger in their communities.

Starting now through September 20, the lights on the Blue Bridge will be orange from dusk to dawn. Feeding America West Michigan serves 40 of Michigan’s 83 counties from the Indiana border north through the Upper Peninsula.

Head to feedwm.org to learn how you can help.

2. A second attempt to break a world record in competitive tree climbing is taking place this weekend in Holland.

The ascent event at the Michigan Tree Climbing Championship will have climbers racing up a roughly 50-foot rope to ring a bell before safely descending. The current world records were set in Denmark last year.

The weekend event is brought to you by the International Society of Arboriculture Michigan and is free and open to the public.

Get more info at Isamichigan.org.

3. The Grand Rapids Public Library is currently accepting applications from local poets interested in becoming the next Poet Laureate.

The Grand Rapids Poet Laureate is a three-year ambassadorship of poetry for the City of Grand Rapids, creating programs and projects that foster the writing and reading of poetry by the public.

Applicants must demonstrate a love and commitment to poetry, with a passion to engage the public.

All applicants must be at least 18 years of age and a resident of Kent County. You can get more info at grpl.org/poet-laureate.

4. Bell's is embracing the changing of the seasons with the launch of "Oberon Eclipse".

You'll be able to enjoy a citrus wheat ale with warm notes of bright orange and cozy coriander, which are perfect for the fall and winter seasons.

Oberon Eclipse will be available from October through March.

Also, in the spirit of the new launch, Bell's Eccentric Café is hosting an Oberon Eclipse release event in the beer garden and back room on Saturday, November 4.

All the details at bellsbeer.com.

5. The John Ball Zoo is a great place to visit with your family, but it's also a great place to learn in a classroom.

The zoo wants to engage our young people in wildlife conservation with fun and meaningful educational experiences. Fall is the perfect time because the animals are at their most active.

The zoo offers free admission to all K-12 Kent County School groups - for groups outside of Kent County, it's just $5 per student.

There are also opportunities to bring zoo programs into the classroom.

To learn more, head to the zoo's website.