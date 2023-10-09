Morning Buzz: October 9

1. While most of us consume our movies via streaming these days, there are some who just like to do things old school and there will soon be a great a way to do that in Allegan. There's a new "Free Blockbuster" coming to the historic Regent Theatre. The concept is simple, take a movie, leave a movie. It's actually part of a larger movement, these are popping up all over the country. The kiosk opens up October 14 with a special screening. It's open anytime the theatre is.

2. Drug Abuse Awareness Week is also known as red ribbon week and it's from October 23-31. Wedgewood Christian Services is encouraging young people across West Michgan to share their message. Students in Middle and High school can submit an original poem, song, rap, essay or personal narrative with the theme, "The Best of Me is Drug Free." The winners will get gift cards and their piece published on the teen charge website. The contest is open until October 23. Send your submissions to teencharge@wedegewood.org.

3. A popular performance venue in Kalamazoo is making it's performances more inclusive. Miller Auditorium on Western Michigan University's campus is adding sign language interpreters. ASL interpreters have always been available if someone requests it a month in advance but now the venue is planning ahead, adding them to four upcoming shows. Seats near the interpreter will be reserved for those who need it.

4. Pierce Cedar Creek Institute hosting a "Ring of Fire Partial Solar Eclipse Party" on October 14. Learn what happens during an annular solar eclipse, why it is called a "Ring of Fire" how to best view it, and how to prepare for the total solar eclipse next April, from a specialist. The program will run from 11am to noon and the viewing will take place from noon to 2pm.

5. If you're one of the people who enjoy the classic Peanuts Holiday Specials, you're only going to find them on Apple TV+this year. However, you won't have to pay for the service to watch "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," or "A Charlie Brown Christmas" but there is a catch for non-subscribers. You will have to catch the three specials during a short window surrounding the holiday they celebrate. "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" will be available October 21 and 22.