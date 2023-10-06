Morning Buzz: October 6

1. It's a boy! Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park just welcomed a baby giraffe. The little guy's birth is really special to the park because he's Tucker's son. They lost Tucker, their male giraffe, earlier this year. He's getting braver everyday and is making his way outside under the watchful eye of his mom. Name suggestions have been pouring in and they'll be releasing the top five soon.

2. The Muskegon Museum of Art presents "CUPS", an invitational ceramic exhibition featuring some of the top ceramic artists in the U.S. "CUPS" opens on Thursday, October 12, and will be on display through November 9. In its 2nd year, this exhibition challenges ceramic artists to merge form and function in various sizes, shapes, and designs. These unique cups are all one-of-a-kind and handcrafted using a variety of techniques and materials. all cups in the exhibition are available for purchase.

3. We're just a few weeks away from season opener of the Grand Rapids Gold. The team just released their giveaway and theme night schedule. It includes 6 specialty jersey nights, the players will wear them and then they'll be auctioned off. Some of the giveaways include Denver Nuggets replica championship rings, lightsabers and gold chains. The full list of each game's theme and giveaways can be found on their social media pages. Tickets for single games are now on sale.

4. You can help your favorite West Michigan bartender earn a special honor. The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association has opened up voting for two "Stars of the Industry" awards..."Bartender Star of the Year" and "The Resort Star of the Tear." This is the first time public voting has been allowed. Voting ends at 5pm on October 13. Head to mrla.org/vote.html to vote.

5. Grab your solar safety glasses because you are not going to want to miss the "Ring of Fire" annular Solar Eclipse next weekend on Saturday, October 14. This rare phenomenon, when the moon covers the sun to create a majestic "Ring of Fire," will not be seen in the United States again until 2039. This spectacular show whether you are in the direct viewing path or not will be the first of not one but 2 Solar Eclipses crossing North America in the upcoming year.

