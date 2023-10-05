Morning Buzz: October 5

1. Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park will be hosting a major exhibition of tree-related sculptures. "Forest of Dreams: Contemporary Tree Sculpture" will run October 20 through February 25, 2024. You'll be able to see the works of 15 artists from around the world and how they use trees, as a source of life and as symbols of growth and connectivity. There will also be activities throughout the next couple of months associated with the exhibit.

2. Enjoy a night of music with the Grand Valley Piano Chamber Series. The concerts return October 16 with the series titled "The Musical Leipzig". These event are all free and run through late April. Each concert will be one hour without an intermission. For more information head to gvpcs.org.

3. Mark your calendars and prepare your taste buds for the culinary event of the year. The 14th Annual Restaurant Week GR is back from November 3-11. This year, participating restaurants will offer a choice between two savory options: a standard menu offering two or more courses for just $25 or a chef's choice menu with two or more courses for over $25. Many restaurants will offer additional dessert or drink pairings. Continuing the tradition from previous years, experience grand rapids will donate $1 from each meal check-in up to $5,000 to the GRCC Secchia Institute for Culinary Education.

4. One of the most highly anticipated fall festivals in West Michigan returns to Holland this weekend. Fall Fest is two days packed full of seasonal fun. There will be professional pumpkin carving, pumpkin painting, community tulip planting, an artisan market, hayrides, street performers, and more. The full lineup is at hollandfallfest.com.

5. Mickey Mouse and several other Disney characters are coming to Grand Rapids for another Disney On Ice Show. "Mickey's Search Party" will be performed at the Van Andel Arena February 1-4. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on October 10 at 10am. In the show, Mickey and his friends are following Captain Hook's treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell, after the villainous pirate tried to capture the fairy's magic.