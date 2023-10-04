Morning Buzz: October 4

1. East Grand Rapids now has a kayak rental kiosk to expand access to Reeds Lake. It's behind the public safety building on Lakeside Drive. The rentals are part of a partnership between the city and rent.fun.Anyone who is 18 or older can use their smartphone to rent the kayaks, which start at $25 for the first two hours. Life jackets, which are required on the lake, are included in the rental. The equipment will not be available to rent overnight and during the winter months.

2. Mel Trotter Ministries opened its newest thrift store in Grand Rapids. 'MTM Thrift Clearance' is open 9 to 5, Monday through Saturday right off South Division. The store has gently-used clothing, furniture and other things for your house. Just like their five other thrift stores, proceeds support Mel Trotter's Shelter for the homeless.

3. One of the hottest art events of the year is back. Art at the Yard 2023 is Saturday, October 14, from 5 to 8 pm at D. Baker & Sons Lumber in Grand Haven. The pop-up show and sale is organized by Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective and features work by local artists in a wide range of media. A $10 donation at the door is suggested and 10% of Artists' sales will benefit the Grand Haven Schools Foundation.

4. Airportparkingreservations.com just released a list of America's 20 top-ranked museums. Coming in at number 3 'The Art Institute of Chicago', number 2 'The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and number 1 was Graceland. By the way, 'The Detroit Institute of Arts came in number 8.

5. Merriam-Webster announced this week that hundreds of new terms and words have been added to its dictionary, including popular slang, gaming and digital-world terms. A total of 690 words have been added, all of which are said to have demonstrated their “widespread use” in recent years.