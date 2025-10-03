Morning Buzz: October 3, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

It's Soup-tober!

There's nothing like a good bowl of soup, and from now through October 31, it's soup-tober in Allegan County!

The Food Pantry Collective is collecting cans of soup to keep neighbors warm and nourished during our long winter. The goal is to collect 12,000 cans.

There are so many ways to give! You can drop cans at many different locations, or simply donate money. $10 provides more than six cans of soup. You can text SOUP to 44-321, donate at alleganfoundation.org, or mail it in!

Great Lakes Challenge model contest by West Michigan IPMS

The challenge? Make them as tiny as you can, but still accurate! The West Michigan Chapter of the International Plastic Modelers Society is hosting a Great Lakes Challenge model contest tomorrow at the West Michigan Aviation Academy in Grand Rapids.

The challenge will feature hundreds of scale models on display, from aircraft and armor to cars, ships, science fiction, and detailed dioramas. Attendees can also visit vendors selling kits and tools and participate in raffles.

Admission is free for all ages and there are no reservations required. You can find more information at westmichiganipms.org.

Banned Books Month at Loutit District Library

Banned Books Week is October 5 through 11, but Grand Haven's Loutit District Library is celebrating all month long. This year's theme is "Censorship is so 1984 - Read For Your Rights".

It's an opportunity to discover new perspectives and celebrate the freedom to read by exploring books that have been banned or challenged throughout the years. There is a special exhibit on the Right To Read, a timeline on censorship and books that have been banned and challenged around the world.

Want to learn more? Head to loutitlibrary.org/righttoread.

Pulaski Days wraps up this weekend!

Pulaski Days is nearing the end of its annual celebration, and this weekend is the big finale!

The 53rd annual Pulaski Days Celebration of Polish heritage in Grand Rapids is running through Sunday, October 5. Starting as a weekend festival in 1972, the event now spans a week, with 13 Polish clubs and fraternal organizations opening their doors to share food, music, and traditions.

This weekend, you can check out the parade on Saturday, October 4 at 11 A.M. and there will be a polka mass held on Sunday at 11:30 A.M. at St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Guests can visit any of the participating clubs to enjoy traditional cuisine like fresh kielbasa, kapusta, pierogi, and golumpki. For a complete list of the participating halls and event schedule, visit pulaskidays.org.

Michigan license plates nationwide popularity

Michigan is winning the license plate game, with several custom plates making the top 20 in the country. The "Pure Michigan" plate - the white with blue text tops at number four, the maize and blue "Water-Winter Wonderland" is at number 11, the Mackinac Bridge is in at 14, and the green and white "Water Wonderland" is 18th on the list.

Number one overall is Kentucky's "Unbridled Spirit" and Utah's "Life Elevated" arches and "Life Elevated" skiier.

