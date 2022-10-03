Morning Buzz: October 3

1. Pulaski Days are back. The celebrations will be October 7 - October 9. This year is extra special because it's the 50th Anniversary. The week long celebration started on the east side of Grand Rapids and quickly spread, joining together 14 Polish organizations from across the city for food, dancing and connecting. Click HERE for the full schedule.

2. Dogs and Donuts is back at Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm on October 8th. They've teamed up with Bissell Pet Foundation and will be offering a free photo booth. Adoptable dogs will also be on site along with advocacy for shelter pets. Plenty of yummy treats for both dogs and humans. To get in it's just a $5 donation for each pup.

3. Help "The Cheese Lady" celebrate their 10 year anniversary. They're bringing back their Grilled Cheese party to Fuller Park on October 9th. They'll be selling homemade grilled cheeses and tomato soup. There will also be live music, a kids activity tent, adult beverage tent and cheese samplings. There is no fee to attend and it's a family friendly event.

4. A cat in Michigan breaks the world record for being the tallest domestic feline. The Savannah cat is a hybrid of an African cat and a domestic cat. The cat measures almost 19 inches tall.

5. A rough Sunday for the Detroit Lions. They fell to the Seahawks by just 3 points. Having so many out with injuries definitely played a part. The Lions face off against the New England Patriots next weekend. Kick-Off is at 1pm.