Morning Buzz: October 27

1. Holland Hospital is one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals For Surgical Care, America’s 100 Best Hospitals For Orthopedic Surgery, and America's 100 Best Hospitals For Joint Replacement.

That's according to new research released by healthgrades.com.

To identify top performers for the hospital analysis, Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 35 common conditions and procedures at approximately 4500 hospitals nationwide.

Then, Healthgrades identified the 100 best hospitals for 16 of the most common specialty care areas.

You can always learn more about Holland Hospital at hollandhospital.org.

2. The 'Wings Over Muskegon' air show will return in 2024!

This year's inaugural show was a major success, with organizers saying it's clear West Michigan embraced this event.

Next year's show will run from August 9-11. You can reserve your seat starting December 12.

Tickets will increase over time.

3. Do you know a veteran who could use some help decorating for the holidays? If so, Decorate With Lights would like to help.

All you have to do is head to their website decoratewithlights.com/kalamazoo and scroll down to the form. It's all a part of Operation: Josh's Lights.

The winner will have the entire exterior of their family home decorated for the 2023 holiday season.

4. Folks looking forward to a slice of sander bumpy cake this holiday season -- may be out of luck.

The company shared online that the Michigan favorite will likely be out of stock by the end of the year.

Sanders says its longtime bakery partner announced it was closing over the summer.

Since then they've been looking for a new bakery, without much success.

This means bumpy cakes will soon sell out and stay that way until further notice.

The company says they are disappointed, but hopes to pick up production with a new partner in the future.

5. It's never too early to start making plans for next summer. One place you should check out is the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum in the U.P.

With the help of a crane, they literally flew in a "USCG Type Tr Motor Lifeboat" into the museum.

This boat was discovered in a boatyard around 10 years ago in a marina in Maryland.

Back then, this type of boat was destined to be burned to the ground for its hardware.

After getting it into the museum the boat has since been restored.

They'll be hosting a dedication ceremony for the motor lifeboat next summer. You can learn more by going to their website.