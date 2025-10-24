Morning Buzz: October 24, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Kendall College student designs Miss Michigan gown

West Michigan's own fashion talent is hitting the national stage! Linnea Frantz of Kentwood is a junior at the Kendall College of Art and Design. She helped design the gown for Miss Michigan to wear at this year's Miss U.S.A. pageant. She and her classmates only had a few weeks to turn their sketches into stunning reality, and they delivered!

Professors say it's the ultimate hands-on experience under the brightest ligths in the pageant world. Miss Michigan Michele Lewandowski is from Norton Shores. She will show off the students' designs on stage in Reno, Nevada this weekend.

Avelo Airlines adds non-stop flight service to Florida this winter

Snowbirds, rejoice! Your escape from West Michigan winter just got easier! Avelo Airlines is giving sun-seekers more flight options to central Florida.

Beginning December 6, the airline is adding Saturday non-stop service from Gerald R. Ford International Airport to Lakeland International Airport, supplementing its existing Monday and Friday schedule. Affordable one-way fares start at $59.

Lakeland is located between Tampa and Orlando, making it a convenient gateway for accessing all the sunshine state's winter fun.

Fall Color Tour in Kent County

The Kent County Road Commission is celebrating fall with its annual fall color tour, a tradition that dates back to the 1950s.

This year's tour covers more than 350 miles of county roads, showcasing brilliant fall colors, historic bridges, and local parks from north to south. Highlights include the Fallasburg covered bridge, the century-old Pine Island bridge, and the camelback-style Cascade bridge.

Get your downloadable map at kentcountyroads.net.

Riverside Cemetery Comes Alive

Want to get spooky in Saugatuck? The Saugatuck-Douglas History Center is hosting "Riverside Cemetery Comes Alive", and it's happening tonight from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M.

You can take a guided historical tour, where guests will meet living history figures representing Saugatuck-Douglas' past.

Attendees can also enjoy cider and donuts at the caretaker's cottage. Tickets are $5 and available online.

Kalamazoo Harvest Market Craft Show

Kalamazoo is getting crafty this weekend! The Harvest Market craft show returns to the Kalamazoo County Expo Center with more than 220 small businesses under one roof. Shop handmade crafts, boutique clothing, jewelry, home decor, local art, and delicious treats all from Michigan makers.

Doors open Saturday from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. and Sunday from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. Admission is free.

