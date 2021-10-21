Morning Buzz: October 21

1. Ya like jazz? Jazz singer Diana Krall will embark on her 34-city national tour, with her first stop being in Michigan.

Starting January 16 in East Lansing at the Wharton Center for Performing Arts, followed by a stop in Grand Rapids at DeVos Performance Hall on January 18.

Krall's last visit to West Michigan was at the same location in April of 2019 for a sold-out show.

Tickets for this tour go on sale beginning Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

2. The Michigan Department of HEalth and Human Services in giving a few safety reminders with Halloween around the corner.

They say parents should talk to their kids about safety and what's expected on Halloween night.

With COVID still spreading they advise trick-or-treaters to stay in small groups and to avoid gathering inside.

If you're handing out candy, try to eliminate direct contact by spreading candy out instead of having trick-or-treaters all reach in the same bowl.

3. The Michigan Supreme Court is considering a statewide court holiday on June 19, or Juneteenth.

It was already made a federal holiday this year. The court said it will accept public comment and hold a hearing in the next few months.

It said it's willing to consider dropping another court holiday such as Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve to make room for the date.

One justice dissented, saying courts have a backlog of cases and already are closed on 12 weekdays a year.

4. Even though Thanksgiving is about a month away, turkeys are already flying off the shelves.

Grocery stores nationwide are already reporting shortages for turkeys, with still a ways to go before the holidays.

Industry reports from August hinted at a scarcity of smaller fresh birds, but now there seem to be shortages of frozen turkeys as well.

Experts say the industry has been struggling for years and the pandemic made their production problems even worse.

Grocery store owners also say people have been rushing to put orders in for their turkeys to make sure they get one.