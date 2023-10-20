Morning Buzz: October 20

1. Mary Free Bed is partnering with Grand Rapids Community College to help pay for nursing students' tuition.

Students in GRCC’s associate degree and practical nursing programs who commit to working at Mary Free Bed for one year after they graduate are eligible to have their final semester of tuition paid by the hospital.

This scholarship is the second one created by the GRCC Foundation, aiming to create a pipeline between local nursing talent and hospitals in the area. The first scholarship program was established last November with the University of Michigan Health-West.

Learn more at GRCC’s website.

2. Preparations are already underway for the 95th annual Tulip Time Festival.

Just this week, the festival released its exhibition and entertainment lineup which includes two brand-new opportunities with a specialty VIP tour and a Dutch lunch and dance performance.

For a third straight year, the Tulip Immersion Garden returns, and when it comes to music former 'American Idol' winner Scotty McCreery will be headlining.

The festival will be held from May 4-12. All the information can be found at tuliptime.com.

3. Just announced, folk artist Aimee Mann will be coming to St. Cecilia Music Center on February 29.

Mann began her solo career in 1993, founded her own record label, and has appeared on many film soundtracks, most notably the score for Paul Thomas Anderson’s "Magnolia".

Tickets for Mann are now on sale and there is a VIP option too. For just $165 per person enjoy premium seats, an invitation to a private pre-show sound check and performance, and much more.

Get all the details at St. Cecilia's website.

4. Prairie dogs are cute, and now you have the opportunity to help name 18 black-tailed prairie dogs at Binder Park Zoo.

The group arrived at the zoo in June from Sedgwick Zoo in Kansas.

Most recently the colony has been spending most of its time underground digging a complex network of burrows and chambers in their new habitat.

For a donation of $500, you can bestow an "honorary name"* on your choice of a female or male and become a “founder" of one of the most popular exhibits at the zoo.

This opportunity will be offered on a limited, first-come-first-serve basis so don't wait too long. Just head to binderparkzoo.org to get started.

5. If you own an antique snowmobile, now you can show it off. The 8th annual Snowmobile the Mac is set for December 9.

This year more than 100 antique snowmobiles are expected to cross the Mackinac Bridge. The event, which began in 2016 with about 30 sleds, has increased in popularity every year. Sleds must be at least 25 years old or older to participate and must be equipped with wheel kits to keep treads off the pavement of the bridge.

Registration can be completed online at stignace.com and will be open until December 4.