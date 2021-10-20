Morning Buzz: October 20

1. If you're looking for job opportunities, there will be plenty at Woodland Mall today as they look to fill dozens of positions from 40 employers.

Positions include full-time, part-time, and seasonal jobs.

Be sure to bring a resume with you since some stores are doing on-site interviews. The hiring event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you can't make it in person, you can also apply online.

2. Grand Haven has announced its new social district will open on Friday.

The social district will stretch down Washington Avenue. Inside the six blocks of the social district, you can walk around with an alcoholic beverage. It will have to be an authorized cup with the business logo or name, and the social district logo.

Some of the businesses already participating include Odd Side Ales, Grand Armory Brewing, 12 Corners Vineyards Tasting Room, and the Kirby House. More venues are expected to receive approval from the state of Michigan soon.

The hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. all week.

3. Papa John's is carving up a delicious Halloween-themed pizza. Jack-O-Lantern pies are back at the pizza chain.

From now until Halloween, pizza lovres can order a pie made baked to look like everyone's favorite spooky decoration.

Papa John's bakes up a large thin crust pizza shaped like a pumpkin, loaded with cheese, and uses pepperoni to outline the sides, mouth, and eyes before adding black olives to each of its triangular eyes.

Jack-O-Lantern Pies are now available for $11 each.

4. Turkey mishaps are gonna happen with Butterball on TikTok. The company is gearing up for a delicious Thanksgiving by assembling its team of experts for the annual Turkey Talk Services.

Every year home cooks can call, text, or Tweet in any cooking questions or tips needed before the big day, but this year Butterball is expanding its services to TikTok.

Turkey Talk-Line Taste Kitchen will debut on the app displaying different recipes, cooking, methods, and ingredients to help spice up the feast.

If you'd like to keep things low-tech this holiday, the hotline is 1-800-BUTTERBALL, which opens November 1.

5. It's a day when sweet and savory join forces in the best kind of way. Today is National Chicken and Waffles Day.

The southern staple of chicken and waffles has been around for more than 150 years.

It's unknown where the dish originated, but it is common among African-Americans and the Pennsylvania Dutch.