Morning Buzz: October 2

1. He was chosen as best history teacher in the state and now East Kentwood's Matthew Vriesman can call himself the 2023 National History Teacher of the Year! More than 7,000 educators were nominated by parents, students, teachers and administrators and in the end the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American history chose Vriesman as the best in the nation. He will get a $10,000 check during a special presentation in New York at the end of October.

2. Mel Trotter Ministries' annual Season of Hope Gala is a night of awareness, support and conversation about helping people who are homeless in Grand Rapids.

The event focuses on the mission of Mel Trotter and the services the nonprofit provides. This year, Ashley Ward, Founder and CEO of W Talent Solutions, will serve as keynote speaker.

Season of Hope is scheduled for October 5 at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids. It's free, but you're asked to register early because space is limited.

3. The Grand Rapids Public Library has a great opportunity for all of us to build up our own collections at home. The annual book sale is coming up, all to raise money for Friends of the GRPL.

The sale is at the main library and features donated materials from community members including new and used books, music and movies spanning all genres. materials are refreshed throughout the sale and both cash and credit cards are accepted. The event runs October 21-22.

4. The Southwest Michigan Cultural Membership Exchange Program is returning this Fall. if you aren't familiar with it, the program offers free admissions to multiple cultural attractions in October.

In order to take advantage, you just need to be or become a member of one of the following places, and they will honor your membership at the rest for the entirety of the month.

The attractions include the Air Zoo, Binder Park Zoo, Gilmore Car Museum, Kalamazoo Nature Center, Kalamazoo Institute of the Arts, the Kellogg Biological Station Bird Sanctuary, and the W.K. Kellogg Manor House.

5. Zoo Goes Boo returns to John Ball Zoo. The event kicks off October 13t and spans several weekends. There will be Halloween decorations, face painting, and trick or treating. Plus, make sure to check out the magicians, jugglers, music, spooky characters, and stilt walkers. Of course, families can enjoy a variety of animal experiences, with a halloween-theme.

Visitors are encouraged to wear costumes and bring their own bag for trick or treating. You can buy tickets on the zoo's website.