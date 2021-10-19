Morning Buzz: October 19

1. Helping those in need just got more streamlined in West Michigan. A grand opening was held for the first "CityServe" hub in Michigan on Monday afternoon.

The 24,000-square-foot warehouse in Wyoming will function as the distribution center and be mostly powered by volunteers to receive, sort, and distribute goods to various points around the state.

CityServe was actually established in Bakersfield, California back in 2018. They've been receiving goods for the Michigan hub since August.

2. The Amway River Bank Run is returning to downtown Grand Rapids this weekend.

The run, which is typically held on the second Saturday in May every year, was moved to October 23 in order to hold a safe, in-person event.

Everything is being set up outdoors, including packet pickups at Calder Plaza.

For those who don't plan on running, a jumbo screen is being set up downtown where people can watch the events, and cheer on their friends or family.

Registration is open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

3. A new place to sweat out that stress in downtown Grand Rapids.

Planet Fitness opened their newest location off Market Avenue on Monday afternoon offering prizes and free swag to the first 100 people to walk through their doors.

The club is open 24/7. Check out memberships on their website.

4. A West Michigan hockey team is getting ready to start up their 47th season after canceling last year due to COVID-19.

The Kalamazoo Wings will welcome back fans over the weekend for the first time since March of 2020.

The 2021-22 regular season will begin against the Toledo Walleye at the Wing Event Center.

The K-Wings will host their annual fan fest to kick off their home opener with live music, food, drinks, and other activities that will begin at 4:30.

If interested in attending the game, doors will open at 6 p.m. and the puck drops at 7.

5. Snag that holiday job at Amazon! To entice new workers, the company is raising pay, offering bonuses, and expanding benefits.

Warehouse jobs have an average starting pay of $18 an hour and sign-on bonuses up to $3,000, with an additional $3 an hour for certain shifts in some locations.

Amazon's business has surged during the pandemic as many shoppers increased their online purchases.