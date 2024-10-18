Morning Buzz: October 18

1.Some big honors for both individuals and organizations helping empower and encourage women in the Grand Rapids community.

The 35th annual Athena Awards chose Shannon Cohen as their leadership award recipient this year. She's an author, a leader and founder of the global rockstar women movement.

Madyson Mansfield received the young professional leadership award. She's an HR generalist at the Gerald R Ford International Airport, and SpartanNash took home the organizational leadership award, for promoting and developing women leaders.

Congratulations to all!

2. Michigan continues to face an ongoing teacher shortage, but golden apple is stepping up to help!

Their Scholars Program is now accepting applications for its second cohort of aspiring educators after welcoming its inaugural cohort of 35 Michigan Scholars earlier this year.

This program provides high school seniors and college students with up to $15,000 in paid professional development, classroom experience, and mentoring to prepare them to fill crucial open teaching positions in Michigan schools.

You can learn more and become a part of the new teacher pipeline at goldenapple.org.

3. The Grand Rapids Public Library is celebrating National Native American Heritage Month all through November.

The library invites everyone to enjoy programs and experiences designed for both kids and adults that highlight and celebrate our Native American communities.

Programming includes an author talk with Waubgeshig rice, Storytimes and more. You can find all the dates and times for these events at grpl.org.

4. There's hockey at the Henry Ford. A new exhibit showcasing the evolution of ice hockey now on display at the Henry Ford Museum Of Innovation.

"Hockey: Faster Than Ever" shares everything from the cutting-edge technologies to the physics of play.

There are a variety of activities for all ages, including a reflex test where you hit lights for 60 seconds, check your fastest slapshot, target shooting with pucks, and more.

Entrance is included with purchase of a ticket to the Henry Ford or a membership.

5. Soon more states will be able to try West Michigan's best wines.

St. Julian Winery And Distillery is expanding into supermarkets, convenience stores, and other select retailers in Tennessee, Kentucky, and Louisiana. The expansion is driven by the success of St. Julian's punch wine products.

St. Julian currently has tasting rooms in Paw Paw, Frankenmuth, Union Pier, Dundee, Troy, and Rockford.

Learn more about where you can find St. Julian products locally by going to stjulian.com.