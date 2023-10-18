Morning Buzz: October 18

1. If you have any extra winter clothes lying around your home, consider donating them!

Mel Trotter Ministries launched their annual 'Code Blue Drive' -- hoping to collect new or gently used items for individuals and families in need.

The organization says winter apparel is in high demand this year-- and there's an enormous need for coats, jeans, winter boots, sweatshirts, and more.

There are more than 40 drop-off sites across West Michigan, that includes Mel Trotter's shelter in downtown Grand Rapids, any one of their thrift stores, and Mercantile Banks located in Kent County.

The drive runs now through December 31.

2. Gilda's Club is transforming its Grand Rapids location into a not-so-scary haunted house later this month.

Halloween Noogiefest is scheduled to be held Saturday, October 28 at their place on Bridge Street from 1 to 4 p.m. Something super cool to look forward to this year, Cirque Du Soleil aerialists will be there performing on silks and aerial hoops.

There will also be "ghoulish games, crafts," and "creepy cuisine" at the family-friendly event.

Costumes are encouraged and the event is free, but you are asked to pre-register. You can find all the details on Gilda's Club's website.

3. Gerald R. Ford International Airport was picked as USA Today's readers' best small airport.

A panel of editors and experts picked the top 20, and online voters narrowed it down from there to choose the best 10, with Ford Airport coming in at number one.

USA Today praised amenities including playrooms for kids and the mi tap room, as well as the airport's military welcome center.

This summer, Ford Airport opened an expansion to Concourse A.

Ford Airport served more than 3 million passengers in 2022.

4. The 2028 Olympics will have new sports that will be played when the summer games take place in Los Angeles.

Baseball and softball, flag football, cricket, lacrosse, and squash were approved in a proposal by the International Olympic Committee.

IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement "The choice of these five new sports is in line with the American sports culture and will showcase iconic American sports to the world while bringing international sports to the United States."

Flag football and squash have never been Olympic events in the past, so they'll be making their debut.

Meanwhile, baseball and softball were part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before taking a break in 2024. Lacrosse last appeared in the 1908 London Olympics, while cricket was last on the Olympic program for the 1900 games in Paris.

5. Coming to Miller Auditorium in May "An Intimate Evening With David Foster And Katharine Mcphee".

Foster a 16-time Grammy award-winning writer/producer will perform songs that he wrote or produced from his four decades of hits and includes fascinating storytelling about the songs.

Some of the songs David and Katharine perform include Celine Dion’s "The Power Of Love," Whitney Houston’s "The Bodyguard", and Natalie Cole's "Unforgettable".

Tickets go on sale October 20 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at millerauditorium.com.