Morning Buzz: October 18

1. Still need to register to vote? How about a COVID vaccine or booster? The Momentum Center has you covered.

The organization has partnered with the Ottawa County Clerk's Office to make this process easy for everyone.

Voter registration and vaccinations will be available from 5-7 tonight at their Holland location. Tomorrow, Wednesday, those living near the Grand Haven building will be able to register or get their shot from 1 to 3 p-m.

For voter registration, you need to be 18 by Election Day and bring a photo ID or the last four digits of your social security number. For a vaccine, go to vaccinatewestmi.com/clinics to register.

2. Grand Rapids-based Lacks Enterprises is hiring.

Their career fair just opened at 9 a.m. and will remain open until 1 p.m. this afternoon. They'll also have an afternoon event on Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m.

It's taking place at their employment center on Broadmoor Avenue in Kentwood. They're looking to fill general manufacturing, shipping and receiving, and skilled trades positions.

Attendees are encouraged to bring documentation to complete an I-9 form should they be offered a position. Learn more at lacksenterprises.com.

3. Cherry Health Foundation will host a celebration of senior health on November 2.

This event will highlight Cherry Health's crucial mission of caring for its neighbors through compassionate, comprehensive, and equitable health services.

The fundraising event will include a reception, dinner, program, and dancing. It'll be held at GLC Live at 20 Monroe.

Tickets are $125 and can be purchased online at cherryhealth.org through October 19.

4. The Tidal Waves Women's Tackle Football Club is teaming up with the Boys And Girls Club Of Grand Rapids Youth Commonwealth to put on a free skills camp.

It's coming up this Saturday, October 22 from 1 - 3:30 at Riverside Park. Kids must be between 6 and 18 years old.

They will learn new skills, experience various positions and have a lot of fun.

Again, this is free, but you do have to register by Thursday. Head to tidalwavesfootball.com to learn more.

5. Join the Dispute Resolution Center at their weekend fundraiser called pins for peace. It's this Saturday at the Clique Bowling Lanes in Grand Rapids starting at 6 p.m.

This year, they're honoring community peacemaker Fridah Kanini. She's the founder and CEO of A Glimpse of Africa - the mission is to bring people together to celebrate, educate and share the diverse rich African cultures through food, music, fashion, crafts, art engagement, and social projects.

If you want to learn more about the Dispute Resolution Center or the bowling event, head to drcwm.org.