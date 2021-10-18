Morning Buzz: October 18

1. The public is welcome again today after Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum closed down as a precaution due to COVID-19.

Tickets will be sold in limited quantities, 50 per hour, and are available online.

The museum notes that tickets must be reserved in advance and mask and social distancing will be required for all guests.

Groups larger than six, including guided and school tours, are not permitted at this time.

The museum store is still closed, through online shopping is available.

2. School bus drivers are in high demand right now, and today Dean Transportation is hosting a big job fair!

There will be on-the-spot job offers for qualified applicants for school bus drivers, monitors and attendants, and diesel mechanic positions supporting Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Dean is paying up to $17.20 per hour and has a sign-on bonus of up to $750 for qualified candidates. It also offers benefits, paid training, and flexible scheduling.

Today's event is happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brann's Steakhouse on Leonard Street.

No prior experience is required, but job seekers are encouraged to bring a valid driver's license.

3. Mid-October means it's time to get ready for the holidays. Walmart is looking to kick the party off early with deals throughout October up to Black Friday.

The retailer is bringing back its Black Friday Deals for Days with great discounts on hot gift items. A number of deals begin at walmart.com including a Ninja Four-Quart Air Fryer for $69, a 55-inch TCL Smart 4K TV for $298, a Bounce 14-foot trampoline for $184, and a 442-piece LEGO set for $20.

These deals begin today, October 18, at 8:15 p.m.

4. Best Buy's holiday sales start on Tuesday.

They have big offers on Samsung 70-inch 4K TV's, Beats Studio headphones, Chromebooks, Windows laptops, and Samsung appliances.

Product prices will be under the Black Friday price guarantee, meaning they won't drop lower before November 26.

The full Black Friday sales offerings start on November 19, a week ahead of Black Friday. Regular Black Friday sales will start on November 26.

5. A popular breakfast place is bringing chocolate and peanut butter to pancakes. IHOP is releasing their Reese's Pieces Pancakes!

The short stack of two buttermilk pancakes is topped with both chocolate and Reese's peanut butter sauce, whipped cream, and Reese's Pieces candy.

This is a limited-time offer, so try them soon!