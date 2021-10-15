Morning Buzz: October 15

1. The Grand Rapids City Commission announced a plan to build more bus stops for riders.

They're using about $250,000 of funding to get 35 new bus shelters located within three city wards and "Neighrohoods of Focus."

The stops will have solar-powered lighting. The installations should be complete by next October.

The city hopes this will expand ridership, especially in under-serviced communities.

2. Mel Trotter Ministries opened a new thrift store in Kentwood.

It's located on 60th Street in what used to be the Bibles for Missions Thrift Store. This is the non-profit's sixth store, and leaders say each location contributes about $50,000 each year to support those experiencing hunger or homelessness in West Michigan.

Other stores can be found in Sparta, Jenison, Lowell, Belding, and Grand Rapids.

3. The 2020 tax filing deadline was in May, but those who were granted an extension have to file their taxes today.

This comes as millions of taxpayers are still waiting for refunds and some even struggling to understand IRS notices saying their refund amounts have been adjusted.

The IRS expects to receive another 4 million returns for the 2020 tax year with today's deadline.

4. Millions of U.S. families are about to receive their fourth enhanced child tax credit payment.

The IRS says it's sending out checks today. Researchers think the first two payments lifted more than 3 million kids out of poverty.

Unfortunately, the IRS says it's hard to get checks to low-income families that didn't file taxes in 2019 and 2020.

5. For those who love Little Debbie Cakes and ice cream, they're in for a treat this holiday season.

For the first time, there's ice cream based on a Little Debbie cake that will be for sale.

Beginning in November, an ice cream flavor called the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes will be sold exclusively at Walmart.

The vanilla ice cream is full of golden cake chunks, with swirls of green sprinkles and red icing.