Morning Buzz: October 13

1. A new shipwreck discovery in Lake Superior. Almost 100 years ago to the day, The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society says two large vessels, the Huronton and the Cetus were traveling toward each other on Lake Huron in October of 1923 in heavy fog and smoke from forest fires.

The two collided and the Cetus ripped a hole in the Huronton. The captain of the Cetus was able to "plug" the hole and get the crew of the Huronton aboard, even saving the crew's mascot, a bulldog.

Today the Huronton sits 800 feet below the surface, very deep, and these photos are the first time a human has seen the vessel in a century.

2. The Grand Rapids Public Museum will be starting a $50-million expansion this fall, and it's the first major renovation since it opened at this location in 1994.

The city commission approved the plan, and work is expected to last about two years. The design will use the museum's Riverfront, linking a 7.5-mile urban trail to other prominent trails, adding a 'living roof' and a geological rock wall.

The museum says the number of visitors has increased by almost 300 percent in the last decade. The expansion will double its capacity.

3. We have an official Michigan State Christmas Tree!

Vic Ruppert, in Onaway, donated the 60-foot spruce in his yard in honor of his late wife, Shirley.

It's still standing right now, but once crews cut it down on October 26, it'll begin its more than 200-mile trek to the capitol lawn in Lansing to be hoisted in place on October 28.

The state started this tradition in 1987, this is the first state Christmas tree from Presque Isle County in Northern Michigan, and only the 13th from the lower peninsula.

The tree will be lit on November 17 during Lansing’s Silver Bells in The City celebration.

4. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month - a time to break out the pink, for certain- but also to raise money and awareness.

Bud and Stanley’s Pub in Grand Rapids is hosting the Save a Rack fundraiser on Saturday - from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. - 100 percent of the proceeds and tips from the event are going to the breast health and wellness center in Grand Rapids.

There will also be a raffle, silent auction, and drink specials. Bud and Stanley’s owner, Laurie Kelbel is a breast cancer survivor.

5. Destination weddings are popular. Heading to Europe, the Caribbean, and a McDonald's in Michigan.

Mike and Kathi Haller are from Munich, Germany and last weekend the couple tied the knot at the fast food restaurant in Crosswell.

They are world travelers and clearly, McDonald's mega fans, and their goal was to have the ultimate "United States" wedding day.

The newlyweds shared a cheeseburger, fries, McNuggets, and cokes, rolling up in a McDonalds Ford Mustang. They plan to head to see more Americana across the Midwest and Northeast, including a stop in Washington DC.