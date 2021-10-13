Morning Buzz: October 13

1. The City of Grand Rapids is honoring civil rights leaders by changing some street names.

The City Commission is officially renaming Franklin Street as Martain Luther King Jr. Street from Oakland Avenue to the East city limits, and it will rename Grandville Avenue as Cesar E. Chavez Avenue from Clyde Park Avenue to Weston Street.

The renaming will take effect on February 22, 2022.

2. Iconic horses are trotting their way to West Michigan.

So many people know and love Budweiser Clydesdales from commercials that date back to the 1930s.

The beloved horses are scheduled to appear in two West Michigan parades next month. On November 10, they'll march through downtown Fremont. On November 11, Veterans Day, they will take part of the parade in downtown Muskegon.

Horses chosen to tour as Budweiser Clydesdales must be at least 3-years-old. They have to stand approximately six feet at their shoulder. They also have to have a gentle temperament, as they meet millions of people each year.

3. A dirty car can be a scary thought for some, but something Spooktacular is coming to the Grand Rapids area for the Halloween season.

Speedy Wash in Wyoming is going to transform its location into a Haunted Car Wash on October 22 and 23.

The Haunted Wash will be open each night from 7-10 p.m. with car washes for $16.l

50 percent of the proceeds from each night will be donated to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

4. Hocus Pocus is easily one of the best witch movies to date. It celebrates the sweet, scary, and sometimes corny nature of Halloween. So this year, if you are looking to invoke witchy energy, Walmart has you covered!

They're offering Hocus Pocus-themed baking kits. Make potion bottle or Binx the cat cookies, spellbook brownies, hot chocolate bombs, or Sanderson Sister cupcakes.

Each kit is available exclusively at Walmart for $5.47 each.

5. Need an excuse to satisfy that sweet tooth before Halloween? Today is National M&M's Day.

Celebrate the day by enjoying the candy, or with an M&M-inspired bake sale or party, offering such goodies as M&M brownies, cookies, and cupcakes.

Production of the candy began in 1941 at a New Jersey factory. The slogan, "melts in your mouth, not in your hands" was created in 1949.

Fun Fact: They're easy to eat in space! They're reportedly the most eaten chocolate by astronauts while in space.