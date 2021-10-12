Morning Buzz: October 12

1. Don't have the items needed to explore the great outdoors? The City of Grand Rapids is celebrating the grand opening of a new Gear Library.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, the superintendent of Grand Rapids Public Schools, and other community leaders gathering at Roosevelt Park Lodge, for Monday's ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The city's goal is to increase access to outdoor recreational activities. Residents can pick up things like camping or hiking gear "free of charge" and return it once they're done.

2. Saturday is the season opener for the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Monday marked the team's first official practice in West Michigan and the talent is strong.

Head Coach Ben Simon returns for his fourth year in Grand Rapids and he's excited yet again for the pool of prospects.

Simon says it's a team with a great balance between youth and veterans, and that's leading to a lot of confidence this season.

The Griffins will open up the season against the Rockford Icehogs.

3. There's no need to drive to 28th Street and beyond for Chick-Fil-A, there's a new one opening in Walker on Thursday.

It's located at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive, just across the street from Meijer.

The restaurant will be open for drive-thru, carry out, and patio dining six days a week.

They're also donating $25,000 to Feeding America, and plan to surprise 100 local heroes with free Chick-Fil-A for a year during the grand opening celebration.

4. Ahead of the holiday season, a number of companies are warning consumers when their deadlines are to send out packages so they arrive by Christmas Day.

For U.S. Postal Service customers who want to get packages to loved ones by Christmas, the deadline for First Class Mail is December 17, and Priority Mail Express should be sent by December 23.

Meanwhile, FedEx customers have until Christmas Eve on the 24 to send boxes out, while UPS customers must get their packages shipped by December 23.

5. Krispy Kreme is introducing some new sweet treats and scary good deals in honor of Halloween.

The donut chain is baking up four new limited-edition donuts. The four donuts are takes on classics with a scary spin including the Abra-Cat-Dabra donut, Enchanted Cauldron donut, Bewitched Broomstick donut, and the Spooky Sprinkle Donut.

Starting on Saturday, and every Saturday up to Halloween, customers can buy one, get one for a dollar Dozen Days. Showing up in costume on Halloween, October 31, will get customers a free donut.