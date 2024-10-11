Morning Buzz: October 11

1. West Michigan's only free-standing children's hospital is once again rated one of the best in the nation. Corewell Helen Devos Children's Hospital was named in five specialty categories in a ranking by U.S. News and World Report. The health facility was rated the 42nd best children's hospital for cancer care. The report evaluated 108 children's hosptials across the U.S,

It's the 13th consecutive year the hospital has had at least one specialty make the rankings.

2. ArtPrize may be over, but one group in Grand Rapids is hoping you're still itching to see some colorful pieces of work throughout Furniture City. Uptown Grand Rapids launched a public art walking tour. It highlights 36 outdoor murals, and other decorated public infrastructure pieces. Many of the art pieces are new, funded through a grant program by Uptown Grand Rapids.

3. Downtown Grand Rapids getting in on the Halloween spirit. More than 20 local businesses are participating in this year's scarecrow contest. They will each decorate a unique scarecrow and place it outside, then you get to vote for your favorite. All the fun starts tomorrow . Just scan the QR codes when you visit. The winners of the contest will be announced on October 27th.

4. The Kalamazoo Astronomical Society hosting "Comet Watch" from October 14-18 from 7 to 9pm at Richland Township Park. So, what's going to be happening? During that time you'll hopefully be able to catch a once -in-a-lifetime look at Tsuchinshan Atlas. It was last seen 80,000 years ago, during the time of neanderthals, and it likely won't swing by earth again for another 80,000. KAS members will be on hand to share views of the comet through an assortment of binoculars and telescopes.

5. 2025, not here yet, but Lansing's Potter Park Zoo is ready for the new year after announcing the winners of its calendar photo contest. Gracing the cover will be the stunning pallas cat photo. The months assigned to each photo and the release date of the calendar aren't out yet but you can always learn more by going to potterparkzoo.org.

