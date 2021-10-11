Morning Buzz: October 11

1. Kids Food Basket wants to thank the West Michigan community for coming out to their first-ever Fall Festival.

There were treats, lawn games, and activity stations. There was even fresh honey from the Kids Food Basket Farm.

The organization hopes the festival highlights eating and growing fresh, healthy produce.

It's harvested more than 100,000 servings of fruit and veggies on its farm this year, which was then donated to community partners.

2. There are plenty of tulips ready to pop up in Holland next spring thanks to helpful hand planting bulbs over the weekend.

Tens of thousands of tulip bulbs were planted for next year's Tulip Time. The project started back in 2012 when the city asked for help finding volunteers, and has been successful ever since.

Tulip Time brings around $40 million of economic impact to the Holland community, as well as fun events and of course, tulips.

Check out the full schedule of events for next year's Tulip Time online.

3. Facebook is rolling out new measures to help protect teens on Instagram.

The move comes after testimony from a whistleblower-raised concern about the platform and its impact on children.

One of the features on Instagram will encourage teens to take a break from using the app.

Another will work to help teens avoid looking at a lot of content that could have a negative impact on them.

4. Teachers, administrators, and school staff are eligible for a free breakfast from McDonald's this week.

All they need to do is show their work ID, and they'll receive hash browns and one of three sandwiches, plus a free drink. The promotion lasts all week.

McDonald's gave away 12 million free "thank you" meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year.

5. Holiday shoppers are being warned to hit the stores early this year.

According to a toy expert, the industry is being hit hard by the shipping crisis and there's a delay of about six to eight weeks for a lot of toys. That means by Black Friday, there may not be much left on store shelves.

In addition to getting an early start on shopping, parents should also budget more money for their purchases.

Ongoing supply chain disruptions, and a microchip shortage, will both cut down on inventory, and drive up the cost of the toys that are available.