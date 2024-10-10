Morning Buzz: October 10

1. Registration is now open for the 2025 Amway River Bank Run. The 48th run will be May 10 in Downtown Grand Rapids. It's the largest 25K road race in the country and offers the only 25K wheelchair racing division in the world. There's also a 10K, 5K run and a 5K community walk. Register atamwayriverbankrun.com.

2. Today you can help with the Hurricane Relief Efforts just by eating at some of your favorite local restaurants. 22 Michigan restaurants are coming together and partnering for "A Day of Giving Fundraiser". All profits that come in will go to the North Carolina Hospitality Workers Relief Fund and Mercy Chefs. Restaurants include, Beltline Bar, Omelette Shoppe, Real Food Cafe and Sundance Grill.

3. Grand Rapids high schoolers are invited to reflect on the impact of Civil Rights icon, Rosa Parks and encouraged to affect change in their own neighborhoods, starting with an essay contest. This year's prompt: "Riding with Mrs. Parks." The Grand Rapids Community Relations Commission (CRC) and the Office of Equity and Engagement (OEE) host the event in hopes of inspiring collaboration similar to the way Parks did with others in the Civil Rights movement. The 1st place essay will get $500, 2nd place will get $300, and $200 will be given to 3rd place, announced at 3 p.m. on December 5 at Grand Rapids City Commission Chambers inside City Hall. Email submissions to crc@grcity.us by October 24 to be eligible.

4. John Ball Zoo is offering a discounted membership for those who sign up before the end of the month! And the promotion includes 2 years of "Zoo Goes Boo" for free. If you become a member before October 31, you'll also get a 13th month of benefits at no charge. You can learn more about the promotion atjohnballzoo.org.

5. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling into Grand Rapids this weekend. It's making a stop at the Woodland Mall on Saturday. The all-pink cafe on wheels will be carrying exclusive treats, collectibles, merch, and more as part of the 50th Anniversary Celebration. You can follow them on social media for more updates on the truck's upcoming appearance.

