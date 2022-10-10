Morning Buzz: October 10

1. Cinema Week continues at Celebration Cinema. Today is Rewards Day. Get 300 bonus points with ticket purchases.

On Tuesday $3 tickets, all day, all movies.

Wednesday it's VIP day where you can win a free one-year VIP subscription.

On Thursday get a $3 small popcorn with a ticket purchase.

To learn more head to celebrationcinema.com.

2. Today is World Pickleball Day, and Mary Free Bed is celebrating by bringing a legend into town.

We're talking about Seymour Rifkind, or just Rif. He's the president and founder of the International Pickleball Teaching Professional Association and is president of the Pickleball Hall Of Fame.

He's also pretty good. He's won multiple medals at the U.S. Open as well as regional and national tournaments. He will meet with the wheelchair and adaptive sports program and lead an adaptive pickleball clinic for both wheelchair and able-bodied participants.

3. Let your little ones get into their costumes early. Grand Rapids Children's Museum members are invited to the Boo Bash, the not-too-spooky Halloween-themed morning!

It runs tomorrow from 9 a.m. until noon. There will be trick-or-treating throughout the museum, you can decorate a pumpkin and explore spooky sensory bins.

To learn more or become a member head to grcm.org.

4. St. Cecilia Music Center's "Eat Drink And Be Merry" is back this fall. It's Saturday, October 15 with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Taste over 100 varieties of wine from around the world. There will be live music along with food from Martha’s Catering. If you're interested in bringing home some wine, they've got you covered with their silent wine auction.

Tickets are $65 and can be purchased on their website.

5. Ever wondered if that old piece of furniture could be worth something? Now you can find out.

The Muskegon Museum Of Art will host an appraisal fair on October 22. Appraisers from a Detroit-based auction house will be on hand to evaluate fine art, antiques, and other collectibles.

The MMA appraisal fair provides an opportunity to help you decide if a formal appraisal, apart from this event, should be sought for high-value items.

To purchase tickets head to muskegonartmuseum.org.