Morning Buzz: November 9

1. The West Michigan Drive is headed to play for a national championship!

The youth flag football team that includes ten 3rd graders took on the best in their age division in Indianapolis, earning their right to play in Orlando for a national championship at the NFL Pro Bowl in February.

This team competes in the East Grand Rapids NFL Flag Fall And Spring Leagues, and has been playing with and against each other since kindergarten.

2. Miller Auditorium is partnering with Western Michigan University's Essential Needs this November and December.

This collaboration aims to provide crucial support to students facing food insecurity and other essential needs. Throughout this period, a designated donation box will be available Monday through Friday, noon through 6 p.m., during regular box office hours and prior to shows.

Some items needed include pasta and sauce, breakfast items, vegetarian soups, personal care items, and winter gear.

Last year, the Essential Needs Food Pantry distributed a record high of over 10,000 bags of food and personal care products to WMU students.

3. The holiday season in downtown Holland officially begins this coming Friday, November 10.

It marks the return of their annual Shop 'Til You Drop late-night savings event from 6 to 9 p.m.

During this event, nearly 60 downtown Holland shops and restaurants will stay open to offer special late-night discounts. Some of the stores participating include Studio K Clothing, JB and Me, Cherry Republic and Tip Toes.

For the full list visit downtownholland.com.

4. Walmart is announcing it will be offering "sensory-friendly" shopping hours every day in stores all across the country.

The nation's largest retailer first tested out sensory-friendly hours just on Saturday mornings this summer during back-to-school season. During that pilot program, stores changed TV walls to a static image, turned off the radio, and lowered the lights where possible. The company said the feedback from the test was overwhelmingly positive.

Starting Friday, all Walmart stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico will have sensory-friendly hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The current plan is to continue offering these daily hours indefinitely.

5. Get ready to rock for a good cause. Young the Giant is headlining this year's Sounds Like Hope concert to benefit Hope Network.

Saturday's show is at GLC 20 Monroe with special guest Brother Elsey.

Hope Network is a state-wide nonprofit. They offer services in three areas: neurorehabilitation, developmental community services, and behavioral and mental health services.

Tickets are still available at hopenetwork.org.