Morning Buzz: November 6

1. Doing laundry just got a whole lot more bearable. Dud’s N Suds, a laundromat business in Grand Rapids, is going to have the only laundromat in Michigan with a liquor license.

The owner says he’s not looking to get a big bar crowd, but rather have beverages available for his customers to enjoy while they’re waiting for their laundry to get done.

Dud’s N Suds opened off Langley Street on Grand Rapids’ Southeast side in 2018. The owner is hoping to have the laundromat open and running to serve beer and wine in a few months.

2. A Bee Gees tribute band will perform the musical group's greatest hits in Grand Rapids next year.

Stayin' Alive: One Night Of The Bee Gees is scheduled to be held at Devos Performance Hall on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

Audiences can look forward to hearing classic hits such as "Stayin' Alive," "Night Fever," "Jive Talkin,'" "You Should Be Dancing," "Massachusetts" and more, all accompanied by large screens and breathtaking visuals.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster or the DeVos Place box office.

3. The Muskegon Museum of Art is excited to present Strange Winter: The Snow Globes of Walter Martin and Paloma Muñoz beginning November 16.

Strange Winter is an exhibition featuring unique, eerie, and fantastical worlds of unexpected and often macabre scenes within a snow globe.

Exhibiting alongside Oddities & Delights from the MMA's permanent collection and the vintage-inspired Festival of Trees, Strange Winter pulls together a unique set of winter exhibitions under one roof for this upcoming holiday season.

The exhibition will be displayed through February 11, 2024.

4. A local artist has created a Holland-themed card, and all the proceeds are going to support an organization in need.

Artist and business owner Carolyn Stich designed the card titled "The Jolly Snowman.” The art features a snowman taking a holiday selfie in front of Holland's iconic Big Red Lighthouse. Inside, the message reads, "Warmest wishes from Big Red's winter wonderland."

The cards can be purchased exclusively at the Holland Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Carolyn Stich Studio, Van Wieren Hardware, and during the Kerstmarkt.

Retail prices for the cards are $3 for a single card and $18 for a package of 10. Proceeds will go to the Hands Of Hope.

5. A big amusement park merger will be impacting locally-loved Michigan's Adventure.

Both Michigan's Adventure and Cedar Point's parent company, Cedar Fair, is merging with Six Flags, combining their total value to $8 billion.

They hope to bring improvements to the parks across the country including safaris, animal experiences, sports facilities, luxury lounges, ride upgrades, and even more food and beverage options.

The merger will also create a loyalty program for season pass holders with points for extra perks.