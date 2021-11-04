Morning Buzz: November 4

1. In college football, Central Michigan University will be bringing home the Victory Cannon Trophy. CMU beat Western Michigan University Wednesday night in another big rivalry game.

The Broncos dominated the first 18-minutes of the game, but the Chippewas came out victorious in the end with a final score of 42-30.

This will be the first time CMU is taking the Victory Cannon Trophy since 2017.

2. Your bell ringing skills are needed! The Salvation Army of Kent County needs you to help spread holiday cheer to others this season.

They're in need of volunteers to be bell ringers for its annual Red Kettle Campaign. There will be more than 50 sites in all corners of Kent County that need to be filled with bell ringers to help collect donations for the Salvation Army's assistance programs.

Ringers will sign up for two hour shifts, and there's no limit to how many you can sign up for.

Sign up at registertoring.com. The first day of the Red Kettle Campaign starts November 12.

3. Gilmore Car Museum is getting into the holiday spirit! For the first time ever, see the campus covered in beautiful light displays for the Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru.

Guests will be able to drive through a decorated route filled with beautiful colors, lights, music, decorations, adn so much more.

While you're there, visit Santa! Plus the inside of the museum will have the Festival of Trees alongside their collection of classic cars. While yo'ure there, take a ride in one of those vintage cars, feed virtual reindeer, and more.

The display will be up November 24 through January 9.

Tickets are available at the door or online at gilmorecarmuseum.org.

4. Move over pumpkin spice, the taste of Christmas is moving in.

It's beginning to taste a lot like Christmas at IHOP thanks to the chain's latest holiday inspired menu items. Just in time for the holiday season, IHOP has added some new options sure to brighten up your winter days.

The addition includes three flavorful pancake stacks: Winter Wonderland, Pumpkin Spice, and Cranberry Vanilla.

They're also adding a frozen hot chocolate milkshake, Cali roasted turkey melt, Winter Wonderland combo for kids, and a holiday celebrations family feast.

5. Macy's is extending its Black Friday deals all month long, starting now.

No need to run out to the store early Black Friday Morning. Start holiday shopping now thanks to Macy's Black Friday sneak peek.

Now through November 27, shoppers can enjoy special deals in any price range.

Mark downs include Kitchenware, clothing, accessories, furniture, makeup and more.

New specials are listed each week.