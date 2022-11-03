Morning Buzz: November 3

1. Have a student in Grand Rapids that needs a little extra help and support? Positive Impact for life is a tutoring and mentorship program for grades 4th-8th.

Tutors provide extra help every Wednesday at the Tabernacle Community Church on Eastern Avenue from 4:30-5:30 p.m. They also offer a social learning component to address any emotional needs.

If you're interested in becoming a tutor, there are paid positions available. Go to positiveimpactforlife.org for more information on the program.

2. Here's an opportunity to learn more about Dutch history and culture. On November 17 you can go to the annual Dutch American Day Dinner at the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville.

The event will honor Harry Nelis Junior of Nelis' Dutch Village in Holland and the keynote speaker will be Niels Mulder, the CEO.

Tickets are just $20 and once in the door, you'll enjoy a traditional Dutch-inspired dinner and music.

Learn more at wmdutch-americanheritage.com.

3. Classical music group, the Sylvan Trio, will be performing at the Muskegon Museum of Art on Friday, November 11.

Comprised of the flute, cello, and piano, the group is known for its dynamic and engaging performances. They've performed all across the Midwest.

Tickets are now available on Eventbrite.

4. More great music coming to West Michigan. St. Cecilia Music Center just added another performance to their Acoustic Café Folk Series.

Two-time Grammy award winner and seven-time Grammy nominee Patty Griffin with special guest Parker Millsap will be taking the stage on Sunday, January 29.

Tickets start at $35 and will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Just head to their website for all the details and to look at their other shows as well.

5. The Lakeshore Art Festival is calling all artists. Applications to be a fine art or craft exhibitor are now open.

The event will take place in downtown Muskegon, on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25.

The annual art festival brings thousands of guests, hundreds of fine art and craft exhibitors, a multitude of food vendors, children's activities, and more to our area.

Applications can be found at lakeshoreartfestival.org.